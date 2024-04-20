Mayor, Vice guv Uy declared persona non grata for calling IPs ‘tapulan’

In a resolution signed by 18 members of the Provincial Tribal Council of Davao del Norte composed of leaders from the municipalities of Kapalong, Talaingod, New Corella, San Isidro, Tagum City, and Sto. Tomas, it said that IPs came to the Provincial Capitol grounds of the province "to express their support" to suspended Governor Edwin Jubahib.

Jubahib was suspended for 60 days by the Office of the President (OP) due to a case filed by Board Member Orly Amit.

The tribal leaders along with their members have been staying at the capitol grounds since the suspension was issued, although Jubahib continued to defy the order.

According to the resolution, Mayor Uy, along with Vice Governor Uy, who is currently serving as acting governor, and other officials and government employees visited the area on April 13, 2024.