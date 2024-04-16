Mayor Baste: Jubahib’s suspension a clear disrespect to DavNor voters

Duterte said in a speech during the peace rally on Sunday evening, April 14, 2024, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City that after Jubahib approved the use of the sports complex for the peace rally, they suspended him over a car that was taken from Board Member Orly Amit. He stressed how shallow the complaint was and stressed that even conflicts that were even more complicated in barangays were solved.

“Kay ug bright unta kaayo na sila maghimo na lang unta sila og mas maayong rason pa ana, klaro kaayong ilang gipangbuhat, pambastos sa inyoha. Gibastos gyud mo mao na’ng tinuod, gibastos inyong boto (If they were brilliant they would have made a better reason. Their intentions were very clear, they are disrespecting all of you and that is the truth. They are disrespecting the vote of the people),” he said.

Duterte said that if this is what they are doing in the government, then what would become of the country? He added that one’s position and power do not automatically give him a license to do whatever he wants.

Duterte expressed his sadness over Jubahib’s suspension, describing him as a humble person . He even visited Jubahib at the Provincial Capitol in Tagum City to show his support for the suspended governor.