Mayor Baste: Jubahib’s suspension a clear disrespect to DavNor voters

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said that by suspending Governor Edwin “Kuya Gov” Jubahib, the government is disrespecting the people of the province of Davao del Norte.
Duterte said in a speech during the peace rally on Sunday evening, April 14, 2024, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City that after Jubahib approved the use of the sports complex for the peace rally, they suspended him over a car that was taken from Board Member Orly Amit. He stressed how shallow the complaint was and stressed that even conflicts that were even more complicated in barangays were solved.
“Kay ug bright unta kaayo na sila maghimo na lang unta sila og mas maayong rason pa ana, klaro kaayong ilang gipangbuhat, pambastos sa inyoha. Gibastos gyud mo mao na’ng tinuod, gibastos inyong boto (If they were brilliant they would have made a better reason. Their intentions were very clear, they are disrespecting all of you and that is the truth. They are disrespecting the vote of the people),” he said.
Duterte said that if this is what they are doing in the government, then what would become of the country? He added that one’s position and power do not automatically give him a license to do whatever he wants.
Duterte expressed his sadness over Jubahib’s suspension, describing him as a humble person . He even visited Jubahib at the Provincial Capitol in Tagum City to show his support for the suspended governor.
“Og mao ni liderato sa Pilipinas unsa na lang ang kaugmaon nato aning tanan? Kay tungod naa kay awtoridad, naa kay gahom, nakapwesto ka buhaton nana nimo imong gusto klaseng pang-ipit dira? Unsa man? Wala na tay katungod ani? (If this is how they will lead the Philippines then what will happen to our future? Just because you have the authority, you have the power, you are in position you will do everything to make them struggle? What is this? Do we still have our rights?),” he said.
Duterte said it was good that Jubahib remained in the capitol because if he left, he may not be reinstated to his post. He emphasized that it was easy for them to suspend him, and it would be easy for them not to give him his position back.
“So pagbantay mo, ayaw gyud mo og sugot. Gitamak-tamakan gyud mo og taman ani, para asa man ang election og ing-ana man lang (Beware all of you, do not let this happen. They really disrespected us, what’s the point of an election if they will do this),” he said.
In a Facebook post on April 12, 2024, Duterte shared a post supporting Jubahib. He wrote in the post, “Nag power trip and pilot sa Malacañang. Ayaw mog sugot! (They are power-tripping in Malacañang. Do not let them!)”
To recall, the Office of the President (OP) has imposed a 60-day suspension on Jubahib, which arose when Amit filed a complaint on November 24, 2022, for allegedly grave abuse of authority and oppression in connection with last year’s barangay elections. RGP
