MSU blast victims receive medical, burial assistance

MARAWI CITY — In response to the bomb explosion at the Dimaporo Gymnasium of Mindanao State University–Main Campus, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, executives from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and other Bangsamoro Government agencies joined Barmm Chief Minister Ahod “Al-Hadj Murad” Ebrahim in Marawi City to visit the victims at hospitals on December 4. The entourage included the Office of Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Opapru) headed by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., MSU President Atty. Basari Mapupuno, Governor Abdulraof Macacua of Maguidanano del Norte, among others. Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal A. Adiong Jr. welcomed and joined the group.

Six patients admitted at the APMC individually received P25,000 through MSSD’s Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response to Emergency Situations (B-Cares) program to assist them with their medical and basic needs. This is also in accordance with the directive of the Chief Minister to MSSD to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

“We are here to check the condition of the bombing victims and provide them with financial assistance. Hopefully, other interventions will be provided after our social worker's assessment,” Atty. Raissa Jajurie, MSSD Minister said.

On December 3, there were 17 injured patients at the MSU Infirmary, with three receiving P5,000 each for transportation, and 14 receiving P2,000 each for their medical needs.

Jasmin Luciro, a 52-year-old MSU-Main Campus staff member and one of the blast victims, expressed gratitude, saying, "We are thankful for the assistance given to us, and we hope [Barmm] support will continue in any way possible."

The MSSD workforce led by Minister Jajurie proceeded to Iligan City and visited the bereaved families of those who perished to personally condole with them and hand over cash assistance from MSSD. The respective families of two of the deceased victims received P50,000 each. On another occasion, the MSSD provincial office in Lanao del Sur B also provided the same amount to one of the families of the deceased.

“MSSD social workers will conduct Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) for MSU-Main Campus Marawi students. There will also be an assessment of deceased victims' families to determine interventions they can avail from the Ministry,” said Adelaida Mohammad Ali, Provincial Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of MSSD Lanao del Sur A.

Earlier that day, officials from the university, several national, regional, and provincial agencies, as well as personnel from the security sector, held a meeting and checked the actual site of the incident inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium. PR

Related stories: