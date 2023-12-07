`No pick-up policy’ at Dcott post-MSU Marawi attack

The new regulation, effective December, enforces a terminal-to-terminal or bus stop system, restricting passenger loading from different bounds (north, south, and west bounds) to take place only within the terminal until further notice, as explained by Dcott manager Aisa Usop.

“Last year pa ni sya nga implementation. Subay gyud ni sya sa atoang resolution (This implementation dates back to last year and is consistent with our resolution)," she said. “Nakig-alayon na ta ani sa LFTRB human dayon sa nahitabo didtoa [Marawi]. Nakigkita pud ta sa atoang mga bus companies para tungod ani. Full cooperation lang ang amoang ginapangayo sa mga katawhan (We collaborated with the LTFRB immediately after the incident in Marawi. We also engaged with our bus companies in response to this situation. We seek full cooperation from the public)."

Usop said the policy encourages passengers to book or board buses exclusively within the terminal premises, rather than along highways. This measure is in place to enhance security at border and checkpoint controls.

Despite the warnings, Dcott faces challenges in controlling buses, as some drivers refuse to adhere to the policy. However, the terminal assures the public of safe travels during this season, emphasizing that the agency has mandated companies to undergo maintenance as required by the LTFRB-Davao Region.

Usop, who had previously mentioned preparations for a passenger influx during the holiday season, noted that the expected numbers have not been met due to recent events.

Nonetheless, peace and order within the terminal continue to be strictly observed. DEF

