Only 1 LGU announces blended learning

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Education-Davao (DepEd-Davao) clarified that only one city has announced switching to blended learning due to extreme temperatures.

Jenelieto "Dodong" Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao, said on Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2024, at the Media Center, DepEd Division Office that only the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) declared a half-day class in public and private schools in both elementary and secondary levels.

“There is one LGU already nga nag-declare og [that declared the] half day temporary suspension or cancellation of face-to-face or in-person class, and then we have to shift to modular,” he said.

He added that Igacos cited two reasons: the increasing heat index and the power outages. He said that Igacos will not be utilizing online classes, rather they will be using modular or distance learning.

Through Executive Order No. 21 Series of 2024, issued on April 3, 2024, Igacos implemented the temporary half-day classes in all public and private schools in both primary and secondary levels from April 5 to April 30, 2024; classes will be adjusted to start at 7 a.m. and end at 12 noon, due to the intense heat caused by El Niño.

“The Island Garden City of Samal is experiencing constant power outages/brownouts which are hampering the learning environment of students, particularly those having night class schedule,” the executive order stated.

The department expressed that holding in-person classes would be detrimental to the "health and well-being" of the students — particularly those in elementary and high school — due to the intense heat brought on by the El Niño phenomenon in the Philippines.

To recall, Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte said schools may switch to blended learning, particularly in light of the intense heat. The agency has mandated that schools implement blended learning if they notice several problems that are interfering with the classes. RGP



Related stories: