Samal implements half-day classes in all elementary, secondary schools

Igacos Mayor Al David Uy implemented the temporary half-day classes through Executive Order No. 21 Series of 2024 issued on April 3, 2024, because of the increasing temperatures reaching as high as 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, as per the report of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The Department of Education (DepEd) acknowledged that because of the extreme heat caused by the El Niño phenomenon in the Philippines, conducting face-to-face classes would endanger the “health and well-being” of the students, specifically the elementary and high school learners.

“The Island Garden City of Samal is experiencing constant power outages/brownouts which are hampering the learning environment of students, particularly those having night class schedule,” the executive order stated.

Primary and secondary school classes will be adjusted to start at 7 a.m. and end at 12 noon. Under DepEd Order No. 37 Series of 2022, teachers must adopt modular, distance, or online classes to continue the students' learning.

Meanwhile, the college president or school administrators of higher educational institutions have discretion over adjusting class schedules.

To recall, Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte expressed that schools can switch to blended learning, especially with the extreme heat.

She said the department has an order that schools can adapt blended learning if they observe several problems affecting the conduct of classes.

DepEd issued Executive Order No. 37, Series of 2022, otherwise known as the “Guidelines on the Cancellation or Suspension of classes and work in schools in the event of Natural Disasters, Power Outages/Power Interruptions, and other Calamities.” This guideline aims to help schools, personnel, and learners in private and public educational institutions minimize the health and safety risks brought by disasters and other natural calamities.

Meanwhile, the mayor has given Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco), the island's power provider, only until the end of June 30, 2024 to "online" the submarine cable, which would address the island's power situation. RGP

Related stories: