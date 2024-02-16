Davao

PH still has no cancer treatment, prevention research fund

Five years after National Integrated Cancer Control Act's (Nicca) enactment
PH still has no cancer treatment, prevention research fund
THE signing of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (Nicca) into law on February 14, 2019 by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte was welcomed by various civil society groups, patient support organizations, and medical societies.

Nicca or Republic Act No. 11215 aims to provide quality and affordable cancer health services and alleviate the financial burden of those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones. This law was enacted to make cancer treatment more equitable and affordable for all — especially for the underprivileged and marginalized Filipinos.

Nicca is already in its 5th year since its enactment.

However, the law is only for "better screening for cancer prevention, prompt and accurate diagnosis, timely and optimal treatment, responsive palliative care and pain management, effective survivorship care and late effects management and rehabilitation."

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go delivering his during the 5th-anniversary celebration of Nicca at SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City on February 15.
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go delivering his during the 5th-anniversary celebration of Nicca at SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City on February 15.

Research for cancer treatments and prevention is still lacking. This was revealed by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go during the 5th-anniversary celebration of Nicca at SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City on February 15.

Sen. Go said there is no bill yet pending before the Senate that would fund cancer research.

"If there's a need, I am willing (to draft a bill)," he said during an interview with the media after he graced the event.

During his speech, Go said that as chairperson of the Senate committee on health and demography, he is consistently pushing for additional budget for Nicca.

"Particularly for the procurement of drugs for cancer and expansion of cancer medicines access program. We were able to add P500 million for this program in 2021 and 2023," he said.

As of 2023, cancer is the third leading cause of death in the Philippines, with lung cancer as the highest mortality rate. 

According to data from the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology, there were "184 cases diagnosed in 100,000 patients and that 96 deaths related to cancer are reported daily." CEA

