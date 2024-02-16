PH still has no cancer treatment, prevention research fund

THE signing of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (Nicca) into law on February 14, 2019 by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte was welcomed by various civil society groups, patient support organizations, and medical societies.

Nicca or Republic Act No. 11215 aims to provide quality and affordable cancer health services and alleviate the financial burden of those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones. This law was enacted to make cancer treatment more equitable and affordable for all — especially for the underprivileged and marginalized Filipinos.

Nicca is already in its 5th year since its enactment.

However, the law is only for "better screening for cancer prevention, prompt and accurate diagnosis, timely and optimal treatment, responsive palliative care and pain management, effective survivorship care and late effects management and rehabilitation."