Risa blasts PNP for delay in seizing ACQ’s firearms amid legal dispute

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros strongly criticized the Philippine National Police (PNP) for its failure to promptly seize Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's firearms, emphasizing the need to review the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Philippine constitution.

Hontiveros clarified during a national press conference on April 22 that under the definition of "legal disability," firearms can be confiscated if the licensee is facing a criminal case with an imposable penalty exceeding 2 years. She pointed out that given the number and severity of Quiboloy's pending cases, his firearms should already have been confiscated.

The current head of the Senate Committee on Women also questioned police authorities for making "excuses," despite Quiboloy being a fugitive who possesses 19 assorted firearms.

“Kung talagang kasangga namin sila sa pagpapanagot sa mga pambabastos ni Quiboloy sa ating mga institusyon, dapat ginagawa nila ang lahat para mahuli siya (If they truly support our efforts to hold Quiboloy accountable for his actions against our institutions, they should be doing everything to apprehend him),” she said in a statement.

Recovering Quiboloy's weapons is a crucial step, especially considering his fugitive status, she emphasized.

However, PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo informed the media that the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) cannot be considered "armed and dangerous" based on the lack of records showing his involvement in gun-related activities or use of a private armed group in the past.

Meanwhile, Fajardo assured that they are reviewing the case with the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO), specifically focusing on Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) 10591, which states that an applicant should not have been convicted or be an accused in a pending criminal case punishable by more than two years' imprisonment.

Quiboloy currently faces two non-bailable arrest orders from Davao and Pasig courts for charges related to sexual abuse and human trafficking.

As of press time, the PNP, in collaboration with the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), is conducting a manhunt operation in properties owned by Quiboloy, including the 50-hectare Tamayong Prayer Mountain in Calinan, Jose Maria College (JMC), and a private beachfront resort at the Island Garden City of Samal. DEF



