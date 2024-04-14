Voters registration in select malls set April 30

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) announced that it is conducting voters registration in two malls in the city for those in the first and third districts on April 30.

Comelec-Davao Assistant Regional Director Gay Enumerables, during the I-Speak media forum held on April 11, 2024, announced the schedule of the satellite registration.

The satellite registration will be held on April 30 at NCCC Mall Victoria for the first district, and on the same day at Gaisano Mall of Toril for the third district.

"So far kana palang for April wala pa'y schedule for next (So far that is the schedule for April, we don't have other schedules yet)," Enumerables said.

She said that election officers accommodate barangay leaders requesting satellite registration in their own barangays.

Enumerables said that they are hoping to accommodate registrants until the deadline of the voters registration on September 30, 2024.

Those who seek to register will be required to bring their valid IDs and fill up an application form.

The Comelec-Davao Office located at Magsaysay Park is also open from Monday to Saturday, and even on holidays, to cater to clients who seek to register, apply for transfer from other city or municipality, apply for reinstatement of names omitted from the voters list, transfer within the same city or municipality, application for transfer with reactivation, application for transfer with reactivation and correction of entries, and many more. The district offices, however, will be closed during the satellite registration on April 30, 2024.

Enumerables added that the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), which enables the registrant to file his/her application wherever there is a designated RAP registration site, regardless of his/her place of residence, has also been open since the start of voter registration last February.

Comelec-Davao already recorded more than a thousand RAP registrations as of April 9, covering Highly Urbanized Cities and capital towns in the region.

Voters who were able to register in the last Barangay and SK Elections no longer need to apply as the office will consider their registration in the previous election. CIO



Related stories: