2 more suspects in fatal hazing case surrender

TWO more suspects in the hazing-related death of a student of the Philippine College of Criminology surrendered to the police, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brigadier General Red Maranan said Thursday, October 19, 2023.
Maranan identified the two suspects as John Xavier Clidoro Arcosa and John Arvin Diocena.
A total of six suspects -- Arcosa, Diocena, Justin Artates Cantillo, Mark Leo Domecillo Andales, Kyle Michael Cordeta De Castro and Lexer Angelo Diala Manarpies -- are now under the custody of the QCPD.
Cantillo and Andales both served as the Deputy Grand Triskelion, De Castro was the treasurer, and Manarpies was the master initiator.
The six were among the 16 individuals who were charged with murder in relation to the Anti-Hazing Act. Two of them had already given their extra-judicial confession where they admitted involvement in the crime.
The 10 others who were already named by their fellow fratmen are now subject of manhunt operations.
On Monday, October 16, 25-year-old Aldryn Leary Bravante was declared dead upon arrival in a hospital hours after his initiation rites with the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.
Police said Bravante received more or less 60 paddle hits during his initiation rites. (SunStar Philippines)