2 more suspects in fatal hazing case surrender

The six were among the 16 individuals who were charged with murder in relation to the Anti-Hazing Act. Two of them had already given their extra-judicial confession where they admitted involvement in the crime.

The 10 others who were already named by their fellow fratmen are now subject of manhunt operations.

On Monday, October 16, 25-year-old Aldryn Leary Bravante was declared dead upon arrival in a hospital hours after his initiation rites with the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Police said Bravante received more or less 60 paddle hits during his initiation rites. (SunStar Philippines)