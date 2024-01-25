Millions of Catholic faithful in joyful dance to honor Holy Child Jesus

“TODAY, I offer gratitude and shout Viva Pit Señor from afar, for Him who is the closest to my heart.”

Rolando Gaspar Jr., 34, enthusiastically wrote this on his social media over the weekend as millions of Catholic faithful in the Philippines and overseas celebrated the “Sinulog,” the grandest religious and cultural festival in the country that is observed on the third Sunday of January every year to pay homage to Señor Santo Niño or the Holy Child Jesus.

Although he was out in a foreign country for his work, Gaspar said he never fails to pray to the Holy Child Jesus and do the traditional “Sinulog” dance steps while yelling “Pit Señor” during the feast day on January 21, 2024.

“It's very different when you grow up trusting Santo Niño. No matter where you worship in the world, you will still call his same name,” said Gaspar, who works for a foundation in India.

“Whenever I come back to the Philippines, the first thing I would do after landing is to light a candle at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu,” Gaspar added.

He recalled that since he was in fourth grade, the Basilica del Santo Niño “was, and still is, one of my safest places.”

With his zeal and faith in the Child Jesus intact, Gaspar disclosed that he even introduced Sinulog and Santo Niño during their work meeting in India.

“They were wondering I was so colorful and enthusiastic. And Indians can relate because they also have a festival to celebrate their young God,” Gaspar told SunStar Philippines.