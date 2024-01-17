Suspected drug pusher shot dead in Dalaguete town

A FARMER who was thought to be a drug pusher was shot and killed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the mountain barangay of Caliongan, in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Josefino Limbaga Baldaveno, 32, single, a resident of the said place.

The victim’s mother told the Dalaguete police under the command of Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., that the perpetrators riding on a motorcycle called her son to come over prior to the incident, and that they had shot him when he approached them.

Baldaveno succumbed to several gunshot wounds to the head and body.