Suspected drug pusher shot dead in Dalaguete town
A FARMER who was thought to be a drug pusher was shot and killed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the mountain barangay of Caliongan, in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.
The victim was identified as Josefino Limbaga Baldaveno, 32, single, a resident of the said place.
The victim’s mother told the Dalaguete police under the command of Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., that the perpetrators riding on a motorcycle called her son to come over prior to the incident, and that they had shot him when he approached them.
Baldaveno succumbed to several gunshot wounds to the head and body.
The attackers fled after the incident and are now being hunted by the police.
Since the victim's mother claimed that her son was involved in the illicit drug trade and that she warned him to quit, but he disregarded her advice, the police are investigating illegal narcotics as the possible cause of the tragedy.
The authorities recovered three spent shells of .45 pistol from the crime scene and an undetermined amount of cash near the victim’s body. (DVG, TPT)
Other drug-related stories:
Man yields nearly P1 million shabu in Talisay City drug bust (sunstar.com.ph)
4 drug suspects nabbed in Pavia; P544,000 shabu seized (sunstar.com.ph)
4 drug ops in CV yield P24.8M worth of illegal drugs (sunstar.com.ph)