City extends mayor’s permit renewal, retirement application deadline anew

THE City Government of Davao on Wednesday announced the extension of the mayor's permit renewal and retirement application deadline to February 5, in light of the suspension of work in government offices due to the flooding and landslides brought by heavy rains from the Trough of Low Pressure Area on February 2, Friday.

There will be no schedule for February 3 and 4, 2024.

The announcement followed Proclamation No. 6, series of 2024, which extended to February 2 the suspension of classes at all levels and a Work-From-Home (WFH) set up for government employees.

Business Bureau Head Maribel Paguican, in an interview with the City Information Office, said that any extension affects the deadline for both the mayor's permit and application for retirement.

In an earlier interview, Paguican said that owners who fail to do both - non-renewal and no application for retirement on the deadline, which was originally on January 31, 2024 - might pay additional fees.

She added that after the deadline, there is already a 25 percent surcharge and a two percent [penalty] per month on top of the surcharge.

“If they do not wish to continue their business, they should apply for retirement because there is also a penalty if they do not retire [their business], but if they wish to continue they should do so because we will have a penalty after our deadline," Paguican said.

The schedules for the renewal at specific sites on February 5, 2024, Monday was also announced.

The SP Building will be open from 8 am to 10 pm; the Almendras Gym will be open from 8 am to 10 pm; Gaisano Grand Citigate Mall will be open from 8 am to 8 pm; Calinan Gym/Bunawan/Toril/Tugbok District Treasury Offices will be open from 8 am to 7 pm; and Paquibato/Marilog/Baguio District Treasury Offices will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Dabawenyos can also apply online via https://appbts.davaocity.gov.ph. CIO

