Davraa 2024 peaceful

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announced a “generally peaceful” Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 which opened last April 1 and commenced on April 7, this year.

This, following the comprehensive monitoring and latest evaluation conducted by the police authorities.

In a dxDC RMN interview with DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon on April 8, the official cited that strict regulations and security measures were imposed in all the 44 playing venues of the sports tournament and 17 billeting quarters that housed all 11 divisions in the region.

Tuazon added that no untoward incidents had occurred during the entire run of the sports meet.

"For the Davraa 2024, ang atong kapulisan sa Davao City Police Office prior to the opening sa atong Davraa 2024, so far base sa atong monitoring walay mga recorded incident (For the Davraa 2024, our police at the Davao City Police Office prior to the opening of the event based on our monitoring, so far there are no recorded incidents)," the spokesperson stated.

Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) deployed 14,966 integrated security personnel for the whole duration of the event.

These are composed of DCPO personnel, volunteers from non-uniformed sectors, as well as military units from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Meanwhile, a total of 5,244 delegates including student-athletes and coaches gathered during the opening at the Davao City-University of Philippines-Mindanao (DC-UPMin) Sports Complex in its Mintal Campus.

Based on the final tally, Davao City Durians continued to be at the top spot with 158 gold medals, 115 silver, and 112 bronze medals. DEF



