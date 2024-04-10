Deped-Davao City eyes to increase gold medal performance for ‘Palaro’

THE Department of Education-Davao City Division (DepEd-Davao City) is ready to take on the challenge of increasing the “gold medal performance” for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Reynante Solitario, DepEd-Davao superintendent, said in a media interview, on Sunday afternoon, April 7, 2024, at the Davao City-University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin) Sports Complex, in Mintal, that they will accept the challenge as they will try to outsource trainers from outside the city to make sure that the students will be prepared for the national sports meet.

“Well, we don’t have any other choice than to accept the challenge. Kanina nag-usap kami ni mayor sa stage [earlier the mayor (Sebastian Duterte) and I talked on stage], we are trying to outsource trainers not only coming from the city but outside,” he said.

The department will start training its athletes by June, and it will be a month-long training to prepare them for the Palarong Pambansa.

This comes after DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo challenged Davao City, the overall champion of the 2024 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa), to increase the gold medal performance of the athletes for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 during the sports meet's closing ceremony.

“Ang hamon ko sa ating champion Davao City increase your conversion rate, while we are celebrating your 158 gold, ilan kaya dito magiging Palarong Pambansa Gold (My challenge to our champion Davao City increase your conversion rate, while we are celebrating your 158 gold, of that number, how many of this will become a Palarong Pambansa Gold),” he said.

Farnazo said that while Davao City did its part, he also encouraged the other division offices to contribute to achieving the department’s goal of achieving a fourth ranking in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa that will be held in Cebu City from July 6 to 13.

He expressed that the fourth-ranking is achievable. Davao was in 11th place in 2019, and 6th in 2023.

“We are forecasting an upward trend sa inyung lahat simulan natin ang paghahanda ituloy natin ang laban (We are forecasting an upward trend so to all of you let us be ready and continue the fight),” he said. RGP



