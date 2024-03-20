Drag racer yields, apologizes

He addressed his apology to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, and the Dabawenyos.

“Lesson learned, mangayo pud ko’g pasaylo sa katawhan sa Dabawenyo [Dabaw] tapos kang Mayor Baste, ug kang [former] Mayor Inday Sara (Lesson learned. I would like to apologize to the people of Davao, Mayor Baste, and [former] Mayor Inday Sara),” Cabrillos said.

Cabrillos, 19, is currently a senior high school student and resides in Bajada, Davao City. The single motorcycle he used in the race is registered under the name of his mother.

He said that he was just provoked by the other motorist involved, who is unidentified until now when he refueled his motor at a gasoline station nearby.

“Nagpatubil ko [...], pagkahuman nako’g tubil kay nakigkuan siya sa akoa. Gibalikan ko niya [...]. Paggawas nako, girangrangan ko niya. Tapos ato, nahagit pod ko sa iyang pagrangrang mao to nagsabay naming duha padulong water district (I refilled the fuel tank of my motorcycle at a gasoline station, and after I finished, he [challenged] me. He came back and started revving the engine of his motorcycle. I was provoked by his revving, so we both drove together towards the water district),” Cabrillo said in an interview.

Meanwhile, according to Bajada Police Station Chief Police Major Antonio Luy, the possible cases to be filed against Purgatorio are Republic Act No. 4136 for reckless driving caused by the illegal drag race, and they are also looking into the violation of Republic Act 11926 for the possible commitment of alarm and scandal.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, including locating the name and location of the other motorist involved. As described in the blotter filed in their office, the motorist was riding a gray Yamaha single motorcycle and wore a blue Evo helmet and a long-sleeved shirt when the incident happened.

Luy expressed his recommendations to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for intervention in such cases and encouraged motorists to be responsible drivers on public roads.

“Isa pud sa among recommendation no, we will recommend to LTO for suspension and revoking of his license, depende na sa assessment nila. Mag-submit lang mi og recommendations with regards sa incident kahapon kay nag-trending naman gud ni siya, ato pud i-awhag ang tanan nga dili jud mag-practice [drag race] sa atuang pampublikong dalan,” Luy said.

(One of our recommendations to the LTO is the suspension and revocation of the violator’s license depending on their assessment. We will submit recommendations concerning the incident that happened yesterday. Since it went viral, we also encourage everyone not to practice [drag race] on our public road.) Chadrev Paul Carpe and Erica Villacastin, SunStar Interns

