FPRRD appeals to Quiboloy supporters not to hold rallies near Malacañang

The former Davao City mayor asked Quiboloy’s supporters to refrain from holding rallies near Malacañang Palace to avoid any untoward incidents.

"Hindi pa tayo umabot ng critical — na magpunta sa Malacañang. Iwasan na ninyo muna, pakiusap ko lang sa inyo (We’re not yet on the critical level where we need to go to Malacañang. Refrain from doing that, I ask of you)," Duterte said during the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" prayer rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Tuesday, March 12.

"Let's make this rally peaceful in the meantime," he added.

He emphasized that there are national treasures inside the palace that might get damaged, similar to what happened when the family of the late former president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Sr. left the palace and went to exile in Hawaii.

"Mag-demonstration man tayo, dito lang muna tayo (If we hold a demonstration, let’s just do it here) [Liwasang Bonifacio]. Let us not go [to] the seat of the governing power," Duterte said.

He said that everything inside Malacañang, such as paintings and other handicrafts, are treasures of the Filipino people, made by Filipinos.

The former President advised the protesters to avoid bloodshed and not to antagonize the military and police.

Duterte said he understands that these men are only working to ensure safety, peace, and order in their areas of responsibility.

"Let us avoid bloody incident," he said.

Duterte attended the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" rally, in support of Quiboloy, who is the former president's friend and spiritual adviser.

Duterte has recently been named the administrator of the properties of KOJC.

Vice President Sara Duterte and Senators Ronald dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Robin Padilla also attended the event.

In an exclusive ambush interview aired on SMNI, Vice President Duterte said her attendance is in support of Quiboloy, who is being accused of involvement in various crimes such as human trafficking and abuse of children and women.

The vice president, a day before, also called for a fair trial on the pastor's case.

Quiboloy is being investigated by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality over his alleged involvement in crimes committed within the organization.

Several former KJC members testified during the inquiry and accused Quiboloy of rape and physical abuse.

The panel, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, has ordered the issuance of a contempt order against Quiboloy for refusing to attend the proceedings. RGL

