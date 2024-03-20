Group criticizes VP Sara’s support for Pastor Quiboloy

A PROGRESSIVE group accused Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte of enabling Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Kabataan Partylist-Southern Mindanao Region criticizes Duterte for her support to Quiboloy, labeling her as an "enabler" in their press release.

They pointed out that while Duterte calls for a "fair fight" for Quiboloy, he has already been invited twice to Senate hearings, and a subpoena was issued to ensure his attendance.

“There is no such thing as a fair fight when an FBI-wanted criminal like Quiboloy is painted as innocent while also actively discrediting his victims who have presented themselves in the senate,” the group said in their press release.

The group challenged both Duterte and Quiboloy to face their alleged crimes, asserting that Filipinos deserve a government that prioritizes their welfare over supporting a self-proclaimed "appointed Son of God."

Calling for immediate action, the Kabataan Partylist urged the arrest of Quiboloy and Duterte, rallying the Filipino people to hold them accountable.

The controversy stemmed from Duterte's video uploaded on Sonshine Media Network Incorporated (SMNI) Facebook page, where she expressed sympathy for Quiboloy and criticized the Senate hearing, alleging it lacks purpose and infringes on media freedom due to the suspension of SMNI.

Quiboloy faced an investigation by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, following accusations of criminal activity, including rape and physical abuse, by former KJC members.

Despite a contempt order issued against Quiboloy for his non-attendance, the completion of the order is delayed due to objections raised by Senator Robin Padilla, a Duterte ally.

Quiboloy's demands for attending the Senate probe, described as "out of this world" by Hontiveros, further complicate the situation.

On March 19, 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed charges of child abuse and human trafficking against Quiboloy and five others before courts in Pasig and Davao. RGP with reports from TPM



