Missing CCTV hinders condo murder probe

DESPITE the approval of the "Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance" in the jurisdiction, the condominium where a real-life couple was found lifeless on April 21 failed to present video footage from their rented unit, which later posed a challenge to Davao police authorities and investigators.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), confirmed in an AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday, April 24, that the absence of CCTVs in the area where the bloody incident transpired made it difficult to identify the perpetrators.

Two persons of interest (POIs) from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, responsible for the killing of Jeffrey Patac Predas and his girlfriend, Jennifer Delos Santos Chavez, have surrendered and provided statements.

However, the DCPO has not disclosed their profiles as cross-matching of their blood examinations is still underway by the crime unit.

“If only there were CCTVs in that building, we would not have a difficult time. It would greatly help us in the investigation and in identifying the persons going in and out of that building at the time of the incident, and we could have determined if it happened in the evening or morning,” Tuazon said.

As of press time, police were interviewing tenants of the condominium building to gather information that could help identify the suspects who killed the couple.

According to Tuazon, businesses are mandated to install CCTV cameras; failure to comply could result in the suspension or cancellation of their business licenses. Tuazon also mentioned that the police would file a complaint regarding non-compliance with the City Council.

The local government is responsible for pursuing appropriate legal action against establishments that fail to comply with the ordinance, which was approved on November 23 to enhance security and peace in Davao and protect residents from crime.

According to Section 13 of the ordinance, failure to comply may result in the non-issuance, suspension, or revocation of an establishment's business permit. Additionally, fines ranging from P3,000 to P5,000 and a maximum year in jail may be imposed for providing altered or manipulated CCTV footage.

The CCTV cameras must be placed in a secure location with no blind spots, ensuring optimal coverage of entrances, exits, and transaction areas, as specified by the ordinance.

On Thursday, April 25, the DCPO released the autopsy results of the victims. Predas sustained five deep stab wounds and eight small cuts across his chest, while Chavez sustained multiple stabs around her neck.

Currently, authorities are considering "crime of passion" or "personal grudge" as potential motives for the killings. DEF



