Online booking fare slightly higher: Dcott

DURING the AFP-PNP-ISpeak press conference on Wednesday morning, March 20, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, Aisa Usop, the manager of Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott), said that the fare for online booking is slightly higher than traditional fares, prompting inquiries from passengers.

“Naay mga pasahero nga nag avail anang online booking nakita nila nga dili mao ang pamasahe nga tua sa atoang page. It’s because naa diay gi add-on, murag convenience fee (Some passengers who booked online noticed that the prices didn't match those posted on our page. This is because there's an add-on, similar to a convenience fee),” she said.

Despite promoting the convenience of online booking, Usop acknowledged the price challenge, especially for financially struggling individuals.

She said that some bus companies collaborated with other agencies for online booking, resulting in a slight price increase, while others still issued traditional tickets.

The Dcott manager encouraged Dabawenyos to plan their excursions ahead of time to avoid the expected surge in passengers during the upcoming holy week. She noted that passenger numbers are anticipated to rise from an average of 35,000 to 40,000 per day to around 50,000 to 75,000 during the entire holy week.

Dcott implemented the online booking system to accommodate the holiday season's high volume of passengers. Passengers can visit the official website to book tickets and make payments through online banking or digital platforms like Gcash.

Passengers who purchase tickets online can proceed directly to their designated or requested buses. RGP



