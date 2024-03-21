Over 14K security personnel to be deployed for Davraa 2024

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office is all set to ensure the security and safety of delegates to the Davao Regional Athletics Association (Davraa) to be held from April 1 to 7, 2024.

PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay, in an interview with Madayaw Dabaw on Tuesday, March 19, bared that he presented the security plan on Monday to the committee chairs of the Davraa.

“More or less 14,000 ang atong i-deploy [nga personnel] tapos 1,800 plus ang average sa deployment per day, na-include na ang sa billeting and playing venues. (We will deploy more or less 14,000 in total, [that's] 1800 average deployment per day, including in the billeting and playing venues),” he said.

Sumagaysay said that based on his assessment of the security, they are almost 90 percent ready.

During the I-Speak media forum last March 14, 2023, Sumagaysay revealed that they have also incorporated in one book the security plan, traffic plan, and Disaster Risk Reduction Plan and gave it to the DepEd to be used as a reference and guide for the delegates.

He said that team leaders in the billeting quarters and team leaders for the opening and closing ceremonies had been identified.

Sumagaysay also added that they have coordinated and collaborated with security offices outside Davao City.

City Transport and Traffic Management Office Dionisio Abude said during the I-Speak Media Forum that their office will set up Davraa routes, manage parking at the UP Mindanao and install directional signages from the entry point in Mintal to UP Mindanao, deploy personnel at the billeting area and billeting venue, and also escort each contingent heading to the playing venue.

Abude said that their office also coordinated with the Traffic Group to provide additional deputized personnel for the schools/billeting areas.

The Davraa 2024 playing venues will be within Davao City except for swimming, which will be held at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex. CIO



