Pasko Fiesta improves spectator experience

ENSURING a better viewing experience for spectators during the upcoming Pasko Fiesta 2023 events, event organizer Harold Quibete revealed changes to enhance audience comfort.

Speaking at a media forum at Habi at Kape, Abreeza Ayala Malls on Wednesday morning, November 29, 2023, Quibete said that they opted for a smaller stage, balancing the need for space with the accommodation of VIPs.

“Yung area mismo, we made the performance area much tighter, smaller tent and then wala na ang stage, yung platform so this time the contingents will now be performing on the ground or the street (We made the performance area much tighter, with a smaller tent and eliminated the stage platform. This time, the contingents will be performing on the ground or the street),” Quibete said.

The decision to tighten the performance area contributes to a more spacious audience section, providing a better experience compared to the Kadayawan celebration.

Quibete also said that they took feedback from the 2023 Kadayawan celebration into account, aiming to improve the overall viewing experience.

The stage will no longer feature Light-Emitting Diode (LED) walls as backdrops. Instead, these LED walls will be strategically placed in crowded areas, ensuring that even those farther from the stage can enjoy the performance without the need to stand.

To further prioritize safety and security, the LED screen has been relocated to Rizal Street. This adjustment allows ample space for emergency services such as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

Quibete added they plan to install four LED screens strategically throughout the venue to cater to all Pasko Fiesta attendees, ensuring a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone. RGP

