Speed limit adherence urged to avoid harming stray animals

In a Facebook post, Bantay Hayop Davao issued this reminder after the Davao Firefighters and Rescue Services rescued a dog named “Jiro,” who was a victim of a hit-and-run on Monday, April 8. The injured dog was promptly taken to the Matina Shrine Vet Center for medical attention.

“We hope that drivers in Davao City will consider following the speed limit kahit disoras na ng gabi, kahit walang speed gun at CTTMO [Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office] na nagbabantay,” the group said on Tuesday, April 9.

According to the conducted x-ray examination, Jiro suffered a spinal fracture and may be paralyzed from the shoulder down, with swelling in his lower legs. Bantay Hayop reported that Jiro was hit with such force that he was left by the roadside.

Fortunately, an unknown person moved the dog aside, preventing further harm from passing vehicles.

“Mataas ang SGPT ni Jiro, ibig sabihin may issues siya ngayon sa atay and possibly from the impact of the vehicular accident. Mataas din ang infection ni Jiro na umabot a 40+ ang WBC (Jiro's SGPT [Serum Glutamate Pyruvate Transaminase] is high, indicating liver issues likely caused by the vehicular accident impact. Jiro also has a high infection level, with WBC [white blood cells] over 40,” the group said.

They anticipate that Jiro will be paralyzed, adding, “Although, again for such cases dahil mababa na ang quality of life for Jiro and the physical damages he acquired from the accident (Considering the low quality of life and physical damage from the accident), he is not expected to live long.”