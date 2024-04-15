Uy to perform ‘immediately’ all functions, duties of governor

Uy then ordered the engineering department to return all the dump trucks to the motor pool, which barred the capitol's entrance. He also instructed the Office of the General Services Officer to remove all the barricades and padlocks because he wanted the government to resume its services.

“Kasi diyan po sa kapitolyo namin…hindi lang po kapitolyo ang andyan. Meron pong other agencies BIR, LTO, RTCs, etc. so on and so forth. So marami po talagang government offices ang na hamper (In our capitol, it is not only the capitol that is there, we also have agencies such as BIR [Bureau of Internal Revenue], LTO [Land Transportation Office], RTCs [Regional Trial Courts], etc. so on and so forth. So we have a lot of government office services that were hampered),” he said.

The acting governor expressed that he understands the other party's situation, saying that emotions are still high, hence the difficulty in negotiating for his entrance to the capitol. He then issued another memorandum as a reminder and warning to all government employees that they should not participate in partisan politics or rallies.

“Let’s not further escalate things. I want the government running as possible,” he said.

Uy also stressed that during the executive meeting, he did not say anything negative about Governor Edwin “Kuya Gov” Jubahib. He said that he only explained the situation, that he was just next in line with the succession, and that he just wanted to perform his duty as acting governor for 60 days. He assured that nothing major would happen to the government employees.

For the 60 days, Uy expressed that everything would be “as is, where is” and that he briefed himself on the province's current programs. He said that his priority for now is the recovery and rehabilitation of the damage caused by the calamity.

Uy was appointed as the acting governor of Davao del Norte when a 60-day suspension order was served to Jubahib issued by the Office of the President on April 11, 2024. RGP



