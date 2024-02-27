Subpoena issued vs dismissed cop implicated in Camilon’s disappearance

A SENATE committee issued on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, a subpoena against a dismissed police official implicated in the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon.

During the opening of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and Committee on Justice and Human Rights’ inquiry into the disappearance of Camilon, two of the alleged primary suspects in the case, former Police Major Allan de Castro and his driver Jeffrey Magpantay, were a no show.

In a letter addressed to the committee, De Castro said he was unable to attend the proceedings as he was taking care of his wife who is currently eight months pregnant.

"I am personally attending to her and our incoming child as I am of the impression that there is a great risk on both my wife and my child who is still in her womb," said De Castro.

"I would like to personally apologize and hereby promise to attend to your joint hearing as soon as I can, after I have ensured that my family's health and well-being are safe from danger. I will be furnishing the Honorable Committees the necessary proofs of my wife's medical condition for your reference," he added.