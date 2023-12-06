Eastern Mindanao remains safe, secure

AN OFFICIAL from the Area Police Command-Eastern Mindanao (APC-Eastern Mindanao) reassured the public of safety and security in the region despite recent challenges.

PCol. Ariel B. Acala, operations officer of the APC-Eastern Mindanao, conveyed this message during the Habi at Kape event at the Abreeza Ayala Malls on December 6.

He said Eastern Mindanao remains safe and secure despite the recent magnitude 7.4 earthquake and security concerns, following the deadly blast at the Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi.

“We are proud to say that amidst all the calamities and atrocities from within and the neighboring provinces of Eastern Mindanao; we remain safe and secured,” Acala said.

In response to the earthquake in Hinatuan, Surigao, APC-Eastern Mindanao promptly assisted the affected people. Disaster Risk Reduction Management and Search and Rescue Units were mobilized to remain vigilant, especially during aftershocks.

Acala said the APC-Eastern Mindanao implemented border control points and heightened checkpoints for maximum security after the MSU bombing.

He assured increased police presence in checkpoints, regional and provincial border controls, and proactive measures to ensure safety.

APC-Eastern Mindanao set up checkpoints in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga Region. The focus in Davao Region is on intensifying border control checkpoints to prevent incidents like those in Marawi.

Since December 3, 2023, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been on high alert status in all PNP installations following the Marawi bombing incident.

“The Philippine National Police in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of Local and Interior Government ensures a safe implementation of commerce in Eastern Mindanao,” he added.

Acala urged everyone to participate in promoting peace and encouraged them to approach police personnel if they witness illegal activities or calamities in their area.

The APC-Eastern Mindanao is responsible for safeguarding the Davao Region, Caraga Region, and Central Mindanao. RGP

Related stories: