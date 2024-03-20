VP Sara mum on political issues

“Politics is a matter that I have not discussed with former President Rodrigo Duterte, nor have I discussed my positions on national issues with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” the vice president said in a video message Tuesday evening, March 19.

She said both the former president and Marcos “expressed concerns” about her situation on separate occasions.

“I assured them that I would take care of myself as I carry out my duties and responsibilities as Vice President and the Secretary of the Department of Education,” Duterte said.

She said the two “are blessed with the heart to respect the will of a woman.”

“Both leaders are also gifted with the wisdom to know that I am not a problem and I do not need to be solved, rather, this is the time to focus on the work that needs to be done for the country,” she said.

Former President Duterte and Marcos had heated exchanges in the past few months over various issues such as alleged drug use, and Charter change initiatives.

The two Dutertes had recently attended the prayer rally in support of embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is currently facing charges of alleged child abuse and human trafficking. The vice president urged for a fair trial for the pastor.

Support fight against terrorism

Duterte has also called for a collective action against terrorism following the death of four soldiers in an ambush in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur.

She said the lives of soldiers sacrificed to maintain peace in the country should be reciprocated with the willingness of everyone to fight terrorism.

"The death of four soldiers in an ambush in Maguindanao del Sur points us to the painful truth that terrorism remains a fundamental problem that requires our collective action as a nation," the vice president said, noting this could be done by supporting education.

"Suportahan natin ang ating kasundalohan sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay impormasyon tungkol sa kalaban (Let us support our soldiers by providing information about the enemy)," she added.

As a Mindanaoan, Duterte said she witnessed how violence spawned poverty, lack of livelihood, internal displacement and inequitable access to education opportunities for children and the youth, which ultimately made radicalism more appealing.

She said there are a lot of problems that need to be addressed apart from terrorism which are quality of education, prices of commodities, security and criminality. RGL

Related stories: