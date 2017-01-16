Sun.Star | Latest Philippine Community News, Blogs, Multimedia
Landslide hits Sirao village; 5 houses damaged
Waist-deep floods affect Oro; roads impassable
No classes in elementary, high schools in Cebu Province on January 17
South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung scion in graft scandal
Enhance Visa hosts first Canada Nursing Career Expo
Philippines protests China's weapons installation on islands
37 dead in Kyrgyzstan plane crash
Talisay City flooding forces residents to flee
No phone signal in Lapu-Lapu for Miss Universe
Landslide hits Sirao village; 5 houses damaged
Mon, January 16 - 20:04 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
Gov’t officials, celebrities, other VIPs attend Miss U Governor’s Ball
Tue, January 17 - 00:37 AM
Posted in: Manila
Post Categories:
Local News
Waist-deep floods affect Oro; roads impassable
Mon, January 16 - 19:00 PM
Posted in: Cagayan de Oro
Post Categories:
Local News
No classes in elementary, high schools in Cebu Province on January 17
Mon, January 16 - 18:45 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
No phone signal in Lapu-Lapu for Miss Universe
Mon, January 16 - 14:02 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
New LPA spotted; bad weather causes flooding, landslides in Cebu
Mon, January 16 - 13:41 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
Talisay City flooding forces residents to flee
Mon, January 16 - 14:36 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
15 families evacuated homes in Barangay Pit-os
Mon, January 16 - 13:15 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
Sinulog winners' repeat performance cancelled
Mon, January 16 - 12:28 PM
Posted in: Cebu
Post Categories:
Local News
SWS: 44% of Filipinos consider themselves poor
Mon, January 16 - 13:22 PM
Posted in: Manila
Post Categories:
Local News
Duterte approves P1,000 SSS pension hike
Duterte approves P1,000 SSS pension hike .
Dabawenyos evacuate due to 7.2 earthquake
Dabawenyos evacuate due to 7.2 earthquake
Pirates kill 8 fishermen in Zamboanga
Pirates kill 8 fishermen in Zamboanga
Magnitude 7.2 quake rocks Sulu
Magnitude 7.2 quake rocks Sulu
Polish nabbed in San Remigio for 'human trafficking'
Polish nabbed in San Remigio for 'human trafficking'
Girl saves pal but drowns in Toledo City
Girl saves pal but drowns in Toledo City
Palace thankful over 'orderly, peaceful' Black Nazarene procession
Palace thankful over 'orderly, peaceful' Black Nazarene procession
Negros' top 'drug lord' tags cops, local officials, media
Negros' top 'drug lord' tags cops, local officials, media
Duterte to alleged organizers of ouster plot: 'I wish them success'
Duterte to alleged organizers of ouster plot: 'I wish them success'
Palace: Duterte orders all mayors nationwide to go to Malacañang
Palace: Duterte orders all mayors nationwide to go to Malacañang
Business
When art & business meet
Labor: Endo cases down by 50%
Tourism eyes additional 2-M tourists in 2017
Opinion
Editorial: Fiesta as soapbox
Estremera: The young storytellers among us
Custodio: The Biggest Deal
Entertainment
No Bruno Mars during Miss Universe pageant
2017: Rise of the recycled films
LOOK: Celebrities in Sinulog 2017 grand parade
Sports
Late push saves suns
Lopez, Quiñonez bag chess titles
Iligan Medical registers early for football cup
Feature
Student-filmmakers make it to Int'l Children's Filmfest
Davao as furusato: The shared history of Davao and Japan
#2017Goals
Lifestyle
Marlon Gonzaga and his passion
Alvarez: Why tourists should visit Davao
Fashion trend this 2017
Country News
Bacolod
Leonardia seeks TRO before Court of Appeals
DENR exec warns mayors violating Republic Act 9003
2 ranking police officials deny Serenio’s drug claims
2 Negros guvs get Palace summons
Peña asks Negros Occidental ‘drug lord’ to surrender
Coast Guard seizes smuggled marine species
National gov’t pours in P45M for Kabankalan airport dev’t
Robber nabbed after bolting police jail
Isabela mayor orders strict watch on tricycle overloading
Inclusion of J.R. Torres Ave. in road rehab sought
Baguio
Miss U halts demolition
No titles under my term - Tabanda
Mayor backs BFFI
Rural electrification completion pushed
BFFI vows compliance to flower festival audit findings
Heirloom rice finds niche in Bauko
Kawitan exhibit crows start of Chinese new year fete
Council to summon PNP on Tadeo transfer
Smooth operation assured in BAPTC
Baguio chills at 11 degrees Celsius
Cagayan de Oro
Waist-deep floods affect Oro; roads impassable
Plans bared for 2 city hospitals
Suspected rebels cause evacuation in Dansolihon
Liquor ban mulled
Darimbang’s poll protest inches forward to Tribunal
Iligan City mayor to file counter charges
Misamis Oriental mayor vows to promote tourism
Duterte re-appoints Oro mayor as RPOC chair
12-hour blackout to affect parts of Oro and MisOr
DOJ frees Iligan City mayor
Cebu
Landslide hits Sirao village; 5 houses damaged
No classes in elementary, high schools in Cebu Province on January 17
Talisay City flooding forces residents to flee
No phone signal in Lapu-Lapu for Miss Universe
New LPA spotted; bad weather causes flooding, landslides in Cebu
Flash flood destroys house in Pit-os, Cebu City
Sinulog winners' repeat performance cancelled
Rescuers off to flooded, landslide-hit areas in Cebu City
Tangub, Lanao win with precision
Tears and a triumph in what may be Tangub's last Sinulog
Davao
Sex educ, condom distribution to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy
Resolutions of De Lima cases expected soon
Filipinos urged to take “active, constructive” part for Asean
1,000 delegates to converge in Davao for Asean summit
Still no complaints filed vs loan sharks
City to host various studies for dev't
TF Haribon deploys over 1,000 forces for Asean summit
Hundreds gather in communications caravan 2017
Security cooperation tops PH-Japan’s agenda
Successful security during Japan PM visit
Dumaguete
Environmentalists protest multi-million peso park project in Tanjay
Immigration bureau urges foreigners to report for documentation
Transactions in Bayawan City now being done at new government center
One Stop Shop up for new and renewal of business permits
BSP urges public to surrender demonetized banknotes
Handog Pamasko resumes for indigents of Dumaguete City
2,717 beneficiaries avail of sustainable livelihood program
Deportation proceedings sought versus British national
US Embassy seeks Dumaguete police help on shooting of American national
Negros Island Region on status quo basis
Iloilo
26 Iloilo towns to close open dumpsite
Ilonggos to get free eye, gynecologic surgeries
Concepcion fish port rehab slated 2nd quarter next year
Iloilo prisoners receive gift pack
Illegal fishermen nabbed in Concepcion
Capitol names model Teen Centers in Iloilo
Iloilo Capitol grants P3.7M loan to coops
Medipeace gives out 6 ambulances to Iloilo
Fishermen face raps in Iloilo
Pavia bags hall of fame award in tax collection
Manila
Roque faces disbarment case from fellow Kabayan Partylist rep
PNP chief claims Sta. Isabel 'protected by narco-general'
Cop tagged in Korean bizman's abduction surrenders
Dela Rosa names alleged brains behind Davao bombing
Dela Rosa to back possible Martial Law under Duterte
SWS: 44% of Filipinos consider themselves poor
Duterte's talk with US ambassador 'very productive'
Duterte urges for 'bayanihan' as PH assumes Asean chairmanship
PNP: P3.7-B worth of illegal drugs confiscated since Duterte took office
Duterte orders troops to blast bandits and their hostages
Pampanga
Oil tax measure to hit the poor – Anakpawis
Minalin town to implement truck ban
Abducted Korean remains missing
CDC: Hot air balloon fiesta signature event of Clark
Private sector, gov't unite in solving Pampanga's traffic woes
Apalit improves solid waste management scheme
5 drug suspects killed, 2 others found dead
Mom, son murdered
De Lima seeks remedy against jail congestion
Sto. Tomas town now drug-cleared
Pangasinan
Guv bares additional benefits for veterans, kin
1,000 cops to secure Miss U activities in Vigan City
Ilocos police to continue Oplan Tokhang
Pangasinan to honor 72nd anniv of Lingayen Gulf landings
Firecracker injuries in Pangasinan down by 42%
Bomb scare rocks Dagupan, but no IED found
Another fisherman missing near Scarborough Shoal
PNP forms task group to probe slaying of village chief, 3 kin
Pangasinan now also on alert vs terrorists
Provincial Board commends 2016 LET-Middle East topnotcher from Pangasinan
Tacloban
Samar dynamite fishers vow to protect marine resources
Wounded whale rescued in Eastern Samar
DSWD chief inspects shelter project in Tacloban City
Police: 370 Eastern Visayas villages now 'drug-free'
Woman arrested after pet dog bit neighbor’s child
2 most wanted persons in Catbalogan nabbed
Drug pusher dead, 8 others arrested in Leyte anti-drug operations
Police: Maute group behind Hilongos town plaza blast
Tacloban notes higher tax collection in first week of 2017
One-stop shop for OFWs serves 2,218 workers in Eastern Visayas
Zamboanga
Lamitan bomb blast kills 1
DOH: 933,651 Zamboanga school children to be dewormed
Philippine Red Cross expands reach of services in Zamboanga
PSA conducts Labor Force Survey in Zamboanga City
Man shot on the eve of wedding day
DOST allocates P10.4M for RxBox project
Cleanliness, beautification project set for Zambo
Abu Sayyaf frees South Korean, Filipino hostages
Suspect in killing of college student arrested
DOST hikes Setup budget for Zamboanga Peninsula to P59.8M
Bisaya News
Cagayan de Oro
Mga traffic enforcers i-drug test
‘Hubog’ nabanggaan patay
Cebu
Mga mingsaksi sa Sinulog niminos
Katawhan nagpuasa sa cellphones
Davao
Asean 2017 launching malinawon
Duterte: Bombahi ninyo kidnappers apil bihag
Weekend News
Davao
An evening of classical music
Japanese cuisine at its rowdiest
"Thor" is dead
Japanese on a budget
Y-Speak: Helping communities in drug problems
Y-Speak: The dark side of humanity
The Obu Manuvu declare land, wildlife as biological heritage
A reason to be merry
